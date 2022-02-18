Fire Erupts On Cargo Vessel Carrying Thousands Of Luxury Vehicles

A large cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury Volkswagen Group vehicles has caught fire off the coast of Portugal after being abandoned by the 22 crew members onboard.

All 22 crew members have disembarked safely according to the Portuguese Navy.

There have been no reported injuries in relation to the fire and all crew members are accounted for.

The boat was heading to the United States from Germany when the cargo ship caught fire on Wednesday.

The cargo ship is said to be carrying around 1,100 Porsche vehicles with a number of Audi vehicles also confirmed to be onboard the vessel.

In total, the vessel is believed to be transporting 3,965 Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini vehicles.

The fire is still blazing but is believed to be under control and can be seen in multiple photographs on the Portuguese Maritime Authority website with smoke billowing from the deck.

