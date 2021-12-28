Fire Bug Arrested For Allegedly Starting Blaze As Fire Risk Heats Up

As the fire season approaches, one man has been held to account for his part in allegedly lighting multiple fires on the Eyre Peninsula.

The first in a series of deliberately lit fires, along the side of the Flinders Highway about 8.30am on Tuesday, was quickly extinguished by the Country Fire Service, followed by a second fire about a kilometre away.

The same day, two more man-made grass fires were reported along the Flinders Highway north of Streaky Bay just before 1.30pm.

Thanks to an eye-witness account, police arrested and charged a Goodwood man with four counts of intentionally lighting a bushfire.

The 39-year-old is set to front the Ceduna Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It comes as Adelaide continues to see high temperatures right through to the end of the year, with the forecast set to reach 37 degrees on both Friday and Saturday.

Fire danger ratings across most parts of the state are high and very high from Wednesday.

