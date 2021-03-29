Firass Dirani Says The Cast Of SAS Australia Were All “Playing Characters”
"It makes better TV"
Channel Seven
After a wildly successful first season, SAS Australia is set to return in 2021!
This morning, the first season’s ‘villain’, Firass Dirani, joined the Hit Network’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin on air to talk about his perspective on the show, how the cast were “playing characters” and how they tried to “divide us because it makes better TV.”
Take a listen:
