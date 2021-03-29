Firass Dirani Says The Cast Of SAS Australia Were All “Playing Characters”

"It makes better TV"

Article heading image for Firass Dirani Says The Cast Of SAS Australia Were All “Playing Characters”

Channel Seven

After a wildly successful first season, SAS Australia is set to return in 2021!

This morning, the first season’s ‘villain’, Firass Dirani, joined the Hit Network’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin on air to talk about his perspective on the show, how the cast were “playing characters” and how they tried to “divide us because it makes better TV.”

Take a listen:

