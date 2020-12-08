Finally We Have The Trailer For The New Shark Boy & Lava Girl Movie!

Well, if my inner kid isn't screaming with joy right now, it's probably adult me.

Almost 15 years later, Sharkboy and Lavagirl are about to make a much-anticipated comeback in a new Netflix movie called, We Can Be Heroes.

And spoiler alert, they're actually parents now.

But, don't expect the same childish antics from the duo, because the new movie is about 11 children of superheroes who have to save the world after their parents are kidnapped.

That group includes Sharkboy and Lavagirl's daughter, who has to grapple with the powers she inherited from both parents, tbh she's kinda a bad-ass.

Taylor Dooley has confirmed she's returning to play adult Lavagirl (bringing her own experience as a mother of two), but Taylor Lautner will not be making a return to play Sharkboy.

Plus, it's not all doom and gloom, originally the movie was set to be released in the new year, but Netflix has since announced that it will be released earlier on Christmas Day!

Honestly, it's a true Christmas miracle.

Until then, you can watch the first sneak peek of the new movie here!

