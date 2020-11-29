Finally We Now Know Baby Yoda's Real Name & Fans Are Losing It!

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would've seen this adorable little green guy pop up on your screen!

Baby Yoda is an infant member of the same unnamed alien species as the Star Wars characters Yoda and Yaddle, with whom he shares a strong ability in the Force.

In the TV series The Mandalorian, we watch him eat alien eggs and be the most loveable meme ever.

But recently, fans have discovered his real name and they are not happy.

To most on the show, he’s known as "The Child" and after 13 episodes, we've only just found out it actually means, Grogu.

We're going to be honest; it doesn't quite have the same ring to it as Baby Yoda.

What are your thoughts on the real name? Let us know in the comments!

Otherwise, check out what the internet really thinks about the real name below:

You're welcome, and may the force be with you. #babyyodaforever

