FINALLY, SVU Stars Chris Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Hook Up In Next Season

We would like to report a crime, this steamy couple pic is way too hot to handle!

FINALLY, the question anyone and everyone who has ever followed the epic 22 seasoned NYC crime show series Law & Order SVU would want to know has finally been addressed.

Has the hot-headed Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Caption Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) ever get it on?

Thanks to this cheeky pic posted by none other than Mr Meloni himself, we finally have a sneaky suspicion these two stars will finally get together on the next season of the show!

The caption might be short, but it is definitely sweet. Talk about a serious tease!

Mariska then replied:

We simply cannot wait to see what this new spin-off series, SVU: Organised Crime has in store for the original crew.

All we know so far is that Detective Stabler returns to SVU 10 years later after suffering a 'personal loss' so it's pretty safe to say judging by these pics Mrs Stabler is well and truly out of the picture!

Bring on #Bensler! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!