Finally It's Been Confirmed Why So Many Celebs Are Hiding In Australia & More Will Probably Come!

Honestly, who needs to travel abroad when the man of your dreams is hiding out right here in Australia?

Well, it turns out Zac Efron is definitely not the only celebrity who's decided to pack up and move down under!

Sacha Baron Cohen aka Borat and his partner, Isla Fischer, have also moved to Australia amid the ongoing pandemic along with other renown celebs who have been spotted in everyday Aussie settings like Natalie Portman in Woolies or Nicole Kidman, Idris Elba, and even THE Liam Neeson!

But the question on everyone's lips is, why?

Well, thanks to Borat, we now have the answer.

In an interview with ABC, the comedic actor revealed the real reason why many celebrities are relocating to Australia and that we can probably expect many more to follow suit.

"I think there’s more and more filming coming here because it’s safe, right?" Sacha said.

"You’re one of the few countries in the world [where] the politicians stepped aside – whatever you want to think about the politicians – stepped aside and said, ‘Okay, let’s let the scientists run the show’, and it’s been amazingly effective. I really hope it continues."

Sacha Baron Cohen, you are not wrong.

Considering Victoria literally had one of the longest lockdowns in the world and Western Australia has only just decided to let the rest of the country in, we'd say it's been a pretty good shout compared to the rest of the world and we can finally look forward to 2021 (fingers crossed).

So, we suggest you stay vigilant people, you never know who might be around the corner!

You can watch the full interview below:

