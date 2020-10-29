Ex-Bachelor Dr Matt Agnew Talks Dating Again & How This Halloween's Rare Moon Will Affect You

This year's Halloween will be one of the spookiest days we have experienced since the 1940s, and it all revolves around the moon.

Ex-Bachelor and scientist, Matt Agnew joined The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who revealed why this rare blue moon will be one to be careful of.

A blue moon won't occur on Halloween until 2039, and it won't be visible worldwide as this year's event will be.

In summary, there's a spooky moon, so stay away from anyone you suspect could be a werewolf.

Take a listen below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.