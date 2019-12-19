Adelaide's Weather Forecast For Christmas Is Here And The Temperature Is Finally Going To Drop

While we have seen some of the hottest days in Australian history, there is officially some sort of heat relief on the way for Adelaide this Christmas.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the weather data in the lead up to Santa's visit, it will be sunny on Christmas Eve.

Temperatures will range from 17C to 33C, with some light winds.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day, it will be only slightly cooler with some light winds, and temperatures from 19C to 32C.

For updates closer to the day, click here.

Missed Bec and Cosi? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.