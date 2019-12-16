Final Tickets Are Available To See The Sydney NYE Fireworks For Just $10

There’s nothing quite like bringing in the new year underneath a magnificent firework show, and lucky for us, Sydney is home to the best New Year’s Eve firework display in the world!

But there’s also nothing worse than fighting crowds all day for a good spot and surly all the good ticketed vantage points would be sold out by now, right? Right?

Wrong!

North Sydney Council sells 34,000 tickets for New Years Eve across four local parks and so far, all but one is sold out.

Yes, you can still buy tickets for Bradfield Park for just $10, plus service fee (2 years old and above)!

Bradfield Park is the largest New Years Eve vantage point on the North Shore, which means there’s plenty of space for a family picnic or a group of friends to celebrate from 8am.

There’ll be a variety of food and beverage options to purchase, however, the event is glass and alcohol-free.

Ticketing was undertaken at the request of NSW Police to improve crowd management and safety. Residents will be contacted for feedback next year regarding ticketing.

