Fights To Cheating: Hayu Has Conducted A Survey To Find Out What REALLY Goes Down On Girls Trips!

We recently told you that we're being treated to a WHOLE new season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with a whole new bunch of Housewives!

Inspired by the series, Hayu has conducted an Australia-wide survey interviewing women between the ages of 25 to 44 who have been on a girl's trip, to get a sneak peek into what REALLY goes down.

Here's what they found:

All About That TLC

Almost all women aged 25-44 (97%) feel that girls trips are a good excuse to spoil themselves and relax with friends.

As adults, it can be tough to meet new friends. Hayu found 37% of women aged between 35 to 44 are most likely to strongly agree that girls trips are important to help meet new people compared to 29% of those aged 25 to 34.

Good for the Mind, Not the Waistline

47% of women had improved mental health following a girls trip, while 51% said they had strengthened relationships with their friends, and one in five made new friends they would now consider a close friend (20%)

QLD women (13%) are more likely than NSW women (8%) to have gone on a detox post a girls' trip

Drama, Scandals and Secrets

Four in five (78%) women admitted that there have been scandals on their girls trips

With 1 in 5 trips ending in a major falling out and over 1 in 10 (13%) cheating/having someone on the trip cheat on their partner

What happens on tour, stays on tour, with 22% admitting that they had to omit certain details when recounting the trip to others

Handling It Like a Housewife

Three in ten women who find big personality clashes a potential challenge on a girls trip have experienced a falling out post-trip

Bills, Bills, Bills sorting and splitting money during the trip is also a challenge for 30% of women aged 25 - 44 and 18% said forming new friendships was tough when on a girls' trip.

Not all happy endings, 6% of Aussie women have booked to see a therapist following a girl's trip with 4% having to quit their job perhaps to the stress following!

Sisters before misters: Only 9% of women who say there are challenges to be had on a girls trip said they were affected by a lack of male attention when on a trip.

This season, several of the most unforgettable ex-Housewives will collide for a much-anticipated week-long vacation at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history: Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor!

The new season will feature eight all-star Housewives alumnae from coast-to-coast, including Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of "The Real Housewives of New York City," Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 will launch today (Friday, June 24) on Hayu.

