Fiery Showdown Expected At National Cabinet As Scomo Exits Isolation

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia needs to change gears for the road ahead, as he comes out of isolation today, July 2, after a two-week stint.

He'll undergo a COVID test ahead of what's expected to be a fiery showdown at the National Cabinet meeting today.

Debate rages over who should be getting Astra Zeneca jab as another blood clot death is investigated

Top of the agenda as federal, state and territory leaders meet will be a renewed push for reducing international travellers arriving in Australia and the nation's bungled vaccine rollout.

Scomo told reporters outside The Lodge he's confident he can work together with the states to get things back on track.

"I'm very confident we'll keep working together for what Australia needs to continue to take us through with what has been one of the most difficult times in our history. But National Cabinet has done it before and I'm sure we'll do it again today," he said.

It comes as QLD leaders stand firm on voicing their concerns over younger Australians getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

