Festive Party Outfit Ideas To Have You Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

Christmas is 4 weeks away, but who's counting?! When thinking of Christmas, we think of parties, family, friends, sun and all things wonderful. We're also starting to get some ideas of what we can wear during the festive season so we look fresh and ready to rock around the Christmas tree!

Here are our top picks for Christmas 2021:

SHEIKE DOLCE FLORAL PLAYSUIT

CITY CHIC RAZZLE DRESS (BLACK)

SHOWPO RHEASOL ASYMMETRIC ONE SHOULDER MINI DRESS IN GOLD

FOREVER NEW LOLA LONG-SLEEVE PRINTED MAXI DRESS

HELLO MOLLY DISHING IT OUT DRESS BLUE

CHANCERY SURIE MIDI DRESS

BY JOHNNY. SELENA STRAPLESS DRESS

CITY CHIC SUNSET STROLL DRESS (PINK NECTAR)

Putting Up The Christmas Tree Decorations Early Does Impact Your Mental Health

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!