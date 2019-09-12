Festival Tropicana Is Hitting Rocky Botanical Gardens This Weekend!

This weekend, the Botanic Gardens in Rockhampton will play host to family-friendly nature festival Tropicana!

The FREE festival will be celebrating anything and everything nature related with a massive program line-up for adults and kids alike!

Council's Environment Spokesperson Councillor Drew Wickerson says there will be something for everyone at this years festival.

“Kids can let their imagination and creativity run wild in the nature play zone thanks to Nature Play Queensland. Don’t forget you can also bring along a completed Nature Play Passport for a free badge and a chance to win a prize pack." - Councillor Drew Wickerson

But that's not all they have lined-up for nature lovers this weekend with plenty of workshops available to participate in.

Local artists Ainslie McMahon and Kelly-Dee Knight will be popping by to demonstrate how to make botanical wall hangings and leaf rubbings, otherwise you can hang-out with some Australian wildlife thanks to Little Aussie Encounters.

Thanks to Capricorn Catchments, you and the family can learnt to build a butterfly sanctuary, bug hotel, frog haven, bird choir, busy bee factory or nesting place in your backyard!

There will also be plenty of live entertainment for those of you wanting to kick back and watch the festival unfold.

“All this and I haven’t even mentioned the food, music from Junkyard Beats, a live show for kids, and a chance to plant native plants along the lagoon and even take some home for your own garden." - Councillor Drew Wickerson

So don't miss out, pop down to the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens for a full day of fun in the sun! Visit the facebook event for more info.