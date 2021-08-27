WHOLESOME: Katy Perry Shares A Heartwarming Message For Her Daughter's First Birthday

Just your daily dash of wholesomeness

Article heading image for WHOLESOME: Katy Perry Shares A Heartwarming Message For Her Daughter's First Birthday

via American Broadcasting Company

Katy Perry has taken to Twitter to share a heartwarming post to commemorate the first birthday of her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove.

Post

Daisy is the singer’s first child and, while she had the misfortune of being born in a year most of us would like to forget, the little tyke definitely has one of the coolest moms around.

While short and to-the-point, it’s a loving gesture that we felt was worth taking a moment to appreciate.  

Nick Barrett

27 August 2021

