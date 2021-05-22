Fee Relief for SA Catholic schools

SA’s Catholic schools are dropping the $1300 fee for families with kids starting Reception.

The compulsory tuition fees will be waived for the second half of the year supporting new families into the system.

The initiative announced by SA Catholic Education Director Neil McGoran is "designed to reduce the financial burden on families”.

“Last year, we offered fee relief to any family unable to pay school fees due to the financial impact of COVID-19 and this year, we reduced the school fees in every Catholic primary school in the state", he said.

The South Australia Briefing

Placing $7.5 million back in the pockets of SA parents, the fee-free initiative will be available for students who turn five on, or before October 31 and will not be means-tested.

Parents will still need to pay for uniforms and extra-curricular items.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr