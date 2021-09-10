Federal Politician Pushing For Rapid Antigen COVID Tests For The Border

One federal politician is pushing for rapid antigen COVID tests to be used on The Border.

It comes as restrictions ease either side of the Murray without many changes to rules for crossing the state line.

Member for Farrer and Federal Environment Minister Sussan Lee has told Australia Today the rapid testing would make it easier for stranded Victorians to return home.

"People stuck at the New South Wales border go back into the state to home quarantine, but before they do, they have to get a test. Now, they have to go outside the bubble to get the test, which immediately rules them out of going back," she said.

It comes after the announcement of eased restrictions here in Albury and across much of regional New South Wales.

The border will remain closed despite regional Victoria also coming out of lockdown.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.