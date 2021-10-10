Federal Opposition Says ScoMo Should Go To Climate Summit In Glasgow

The Federal Opposition has questioned Scott Morrison's hesitancy over whether he will go to the climate summit in Glasgow.

It's as Australia faces increasing international pressure to adopt a stronger emissions reductions policy.

Senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek says the PM should go.

"It's pretty extraordinary not to take the opportunity to be at the table when these huge decisions are being made. They have a huge effect on Australia and our future, and it makes sense to me that Australia will be represented at the highest level," she said.

Plibersek told Sky News that this is an opportunity to bring down pollution and invest in a clean energy future that brings with it prosperity and jobs.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is set to be held in November.

