Federal Health Minister Flags Fourth Covid Booster Ahead Of Winter

Elderly and immunocompromised Australians are the first in line for a fourth Covid booster shot, with annual jabs after that.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt suggested has that vulnerable groups are likely to get another boost of a Covid vaccine as we head into winter with a looming surge of infections.

Mr Hunt said that advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) could come through by the end of the month as to whether a fourth dose would be recommended for some cohorts.

"I can't pre-empt the decision but ... they are potentially going to recommend a second booster, which would be potentially the start of an annual program for people 65 and above," Mr Hunt told reporters.

"We're expecting that advice from ATAGI within the next three weeks, if not earlier."

Announcing a major preparedness plan to handle winter outbreaks of Covid and flu, the health minister said that people over 65, who make up 4 million Australians, will be recommended to get a fourth vaccine shot.

“Covid infections are a little bit like a bouncing ball,” he said. “The highest bounce is likely to have been in January, and then progressively decreasing over time. But there will be a bounce as it goes into winter".

“The specific timing on that is obviously not determined, but it will depend on the variance.”

The federal government has earmarked $2.1b to manage the pandemic, the flu and other respiratory diseases across the winter months.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 5,005

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 92 / 3

Northern Territory

New cases: 273

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 29 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 791

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 31 / 1

Queensland

New cases: 4, 571

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 2 52 / 17

New South Wales

New cases: 14,034

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 99 8 / 39

Victoria

New cases: 6,811

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 18 5 / 27

South Australia

New cases: 2,503

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 88 / 10

Tasmania

New cases: 1, 1 29

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1 6 / 4

New Zealand

New cases: 20,989

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 856 / 20

