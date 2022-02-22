Federal Government To Invest Over $800 Million In Antarctic Research

The Federal Government will be injecting over $800 million into the exploration and scientific research of Antarctica.

The huge sum of money will go towards new equipment including drones and helicopters which will assist researchers in travelling further inland and to establish new mobile bases.

Environment Minister Susan Ley told the ABC, the money will also help to reinforce the Antarctic Treaty System as China and Russia appear to be encroaching on the region.

"It is strengthening our presence, it is strengthening our science, it is strengthening our environmental protection," she said.

"There have been pressures from within the Antarctic Treaty System. There are times over the history of our involvement in Antarctica when you need to step up and this is one of those times.

"It is new investment that locks in a 20-year strategy in Antarctica and that is important."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told 9 news the funds will hopefully help to preserve Australia’s current 42 percent claimm on the region.

"Yes, there are other claimants down there, there are other countries who are increasingly active," he said.

While the funding will help to push Australia’s agenda, the money will also produce at least 100 new job opportunities.

