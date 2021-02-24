Federal Government taps on for light rail to the lake

The Federal Government will spend $132 million to support the build of Canberra's Light Rail line extension from the City to Commonwealth Park.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the commitment will create jobs and improve public safety in the Territory.

“This is what the Australian Government’s $110 billion investment pipeline is all about – getting Australians home sooner and safer whilst boosting local economies as we bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It comes after the federal environment department recently gave clearance for the build of Stage 2A, including the raising of London Circuit.

The ACT Government allocated $2 million in this month’s territory budget for the design works to raise London Circuit to meet Commonwealth Avenue.

Chief Minister, Andrew Barr has welcomed the newest funding injection to the project.

“The project is critical to the Territory’s Jobs and Economic Recovery plan, and I look forward to working with the Commonwealth on progressing the approvals for the entire stage 2 project.”

ACT Transport Minister, Chris Steel hopes construction will start in the second half of this year.

“Whilst this project will be very disruptive during construction, it will deliver long term transport and economic benefits for our city, with better quality, mass transit, powered by 100% renewable electricity.”

Stage 2A is the first part in Light Rail’s extension from the City to Woden and will see the addition of 1.7 km of track and three new stops South of the existing line operating ‘wire free’ from Alinga Street through to Commonwealth Park.