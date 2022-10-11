Federal Government Scraps Robodebt Reviews

Almost 200,000 Australians will soon have their outstanding "robodebt" reviews scrapped.

It comes as the federal government tries to wipe clear the final recovery efforts associated with the highly criticised system.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“We are removing any doubt that has been hanging over the heads of robodebt victims for almost a decade,” Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said

The illegal robodebt scheme was put on hold in 2019 by the Morrison government following concerns about the automated debt recovery system.

The highly contentious program which used algorithms to match welfare payments and income data, with limited or no human oversight, saw thousands of people being wrongly pursued for debts.

A royal commission, chaired by former Queensland chief justice Catherine Holmes, is now underway into the robodebt scheme, with Scott Morrison and Alan Tudge likely to undergo questioning.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said around 197,000 outstanding robodebt cases would be closed.

"The Robodebt fiasco is something that should be of deep concern to all Australians.

"It was meant to save money. However, we know it had a significant human cost," Ms Rishworth said.

Further hearings are scheduled for the end of the month.

If you or anyone you know needs help:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636

Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467

Headspace on 1800 650 890

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr