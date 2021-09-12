Federal Government's New Campaign Encouraging Vaccination To Air Tonight

Canberra hopes tugging at our heart strings will help to encourage those yet to book a jab to hurry up and make an appointment.

It's launching a new advertising campaign this evening called First Things First, asking what we'll do once restrictions are eased.

Of course the nation will largely re-open once we reach our vaccination targets.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the ads touch on life's great emotional moments.

"Meeting a beautiful young grandchild, catching up with friends at weddings, it's about maintaining returning to the great events of life," he said.

The campaign has two key themes, to speak to those who have been living in areas of lockdown and are looking forward to our first tastes of freedom again, and to those who are already enjoying the things we love to get vaccinated in order to keep them without the risk of lockdowns.

The campaign will be airing from tonight, Sunday September 12.

