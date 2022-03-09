Federal Government Reveals $38bn Defence Force Expansion

Australia is set for its biggest Defence Force expansion in decades, with Canberra announcing a plan to add 18,000 troops by 2040.

The total spending will equate to $38 billion over the next 18 years, taking the total number of uniformed personnel to near-80,000.

PM Scott Morrison says the expansion will be a 30% increase, a requirement given the uncertainty surrounding the behaviour of both allies and threats.

"Our world is becoming increasingly uncertain so it's important we take steps now to protect our people and our national interest over the coming decades," Mr Morrison said.

"You can't flick a switch to increase your army, navy and air force overnight. Growing the type of people and skills we need to face the threats of the future takes time, so we must start now so critical skills can be taught and experience gained." Treasurer Josh Frydenberg added the expansion will cover a growing fleet of warships and submarines.

"It does reflect the pretty uncertain and dangerous international environment that Australia now faces," he Frydenberg said.

"This is on top of the additional spending that we've done on the latest weapons systems and our major defence capability plan with new ships and new aircraft."

In addition to overseas uncertainty, the new defence funding will help Australia cope with catastrophic disasters such as floods and bushfires, which have become increasingly common in the past decade.

