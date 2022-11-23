Federal Government Provides Cheaper Childcare For Aussie Families

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has passed new childcare laws through parliament that will see parents receive cheaper childcare.

Australian parents will now be entitled to a higher subsidy on childcare after new laws were passed by the federal government.

As of July 2023, the childcare subsidy will increase from 85 percent to 90 percent for families earning a combined income of $80,000 or less.

For each additional $5,000, the subsidy will drop by one percent.

Parents will become ineligible for the subsidy when their combined income reaches $530,000.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement via Twitter earlier this morning.

"We've just passed new laws to make child care cheaper for more than one million Australian families, starting from July next year," he said.

In the federal budget meeting in October, Labor also suggested a ACCC inquiry into rising childcare prices and a commission into how to make childcare more affordable for Australian families.

