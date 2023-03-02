Federal Government ‘Kick-Starting Process To Modernise Australia Post’

Australia Post will be reviewed by the Federal Government as its letter business continues to rapidly decline.

While parcel postage services continue to boom, the government-owned organisation is expected to record a full-year loss for the first time since 2015.

By 2032, its expected households will receive less than one letter per week, while earlier this year, the service reported a first-half loss of $189 million in its letter business.

Speaking this morning, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said it’s a matter of updating regulation to ensure Australia Post remains a “key driver of productivity” in the economy.

“We know that Australia Post has been facing many challenges over a long period of time,” she said.

“These include the decline in letters being sent and received, and also the rise of parcels, and we know that Australia Post faces particular competition from international competitors who are coming in, building their own networks, and Australia Post needs to ensure that it remains viable.

“It’s important for Australia Post to be seen as a key driver of productivity in our economy.”

Joining Ms Rowland, Australia Post CEO Paul Graham said the business welcomes the discussion.

“Australia Post warmly welcomes the minister’s announcement today and we support both the discussion paper and the consultation process,” Mr Graham said.

“The discussion paper in modernising the service of Australia Post is a conversation that, frankly, the Australian community needs to have.”