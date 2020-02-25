February
Summer Event Guide
What's On:
The Australian & Queensland Off-Road Championship Rounds 1 & 2
Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 February 2020
Cooby Dam
Red Hot Summer Tour
Sunday 23 February 2020, 12:00pm – 10:30pm
Queens Park - Frogs Hollow, Toowoomba
2020 AFL Community Camp with the Brisbane Lions
Monday 24 February 2020, 4:00pm - 5:30pm
Civic Square, Toowoomba City
Firebrand Queensland
Thursday 27 February 2020, 5pm-7pm
Shop 54 A Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre, Toowoomba
Toowoomba Floral Art Club
Saturday 29 February 2020, 2pm
Rose Cottage, Newtown Park, Toowoomba
Toowoomba Physie and Dance Registrations Open
February 2020
St Saviour's College, Toowoomba, Queensland
