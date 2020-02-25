What's On:

The Australian & Queensland Off-Road Championship Rounds 1 & 2

Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 February 2020

Cooby Dam

Red Hot Summer Tour

Sunday 23 February 2020, 12:00pm – 10:30pm

Queens Park - Frogs Hollow, Toowoomba

2020 AFL Community Camp with the Brisbane Lions

Monday 24 February 2020, 4:00pm - 5:30pm

Civic Square, Toowoomba City

Firebrand Queensland

Thursday 27 February 2020, 5pm-7pm

Shop 54 A Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre, Toowoomba

Toowoomba Floral Art Club

Saturday 29 February 2020, 2pm

Rose Cottage, Newtown Park, Toowoomba

Toowoomba Physie and Dance Registrations Open

February 2020

St Saviour's College, Toowoomba, Queensland

