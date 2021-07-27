Up Your Hot Chocolate Game With This Drool-Worthy Boozy Biscoff Recipe

If you're looking for the perfect way to spruce up your hot chocolate, look no further!

Thanks to the latest TikTok trend, you would have undoubtedly seen the latest Biscoff latte taking over your screens.

Well, lucky for you, you can now remake this delicious bad boy at home, with a naughty adult twist! Baileys-style.

Let us introduce you to the Baileys Biscoff Hot Chocolate recipe, but this is your fair warning, once you try this toasty cocktail, you won't ever want to go back!

Ingredients

50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

1 Heaped Tsp Hot Chocolate Powder

100ml Milk Of Your Choice

1 – 2 Heaped Teaspoons Of Lotus Biscoff Spread

Garnish (Optional) Whipped Cream With Some Biscoff Biscuits Sprinkled On Top

Method:

Combine Biscoff spread and milk into a mug and microwave until warm (approx. 1 minute) Stir in the hot chocolate powder until dissolved Add the Baileys and stir well! Optional: Garnish with whipped cream, crushed lotus biscuits and make it magnificent! Stand back and admire then DIG IN!

Makes approx. 0.7 std per drink.

Honestly, you can thank us later for the winter favourite and let us know in the comments what you think!

