Feast Your Eyes Upon This Insane Tiramisu Brioche French Toast

This could be Adelaides prettiest place to brunch, with everything from breakfast boards to this epic twist on french toast.

The Messy Tomato has gone and upped the ante with this tiramisu brioche French toast.

The mouth-watering French toast is soaked in Espresso liquid mix and then dressed in Mascarpone cream, chocolate soil, chocolate twig & raspberry crumble.

It is a little hefty on the old wallet but it's most definitely worth the $21 splurge!

They also have delivery through Menulog and UberEats, pick up on offer, and corporate catering packages available too, so have no fear there’s plenty of ways for you to enjoy this drool-worthy menu!

