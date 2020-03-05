With the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival taking place this month, one of the special nights on offer is The Westside Big Smoke Party hosted at Footscray’s premium smokehouse, Up In Smoke.

Up In Smoke will be smashing out a meat filled party, with everything coming straight from the smoker, filled with tons of flavour for your eating pleasure.

Between midday and 3pm, you’ll be treated to all the best bits, with brisket, ribs, pulled pork and sausages ready for you to devour. Along with a couple of sides, you’ll be able to wash it all down with plenty of independent beers and wines available as part of the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.

As someone who’s enjoyed the fantastic flavours of Up In Smoke before, you won’t want to miss this one. You can get yourself tickets for $85 per person, so grab your friends, find a table, and enjoy a feast of the highest order. There’s also a DJ keeping the tunes pumping as you try to keep up and eat to your hearts content.

Tickets are available now, to get them or any more info, you can go here.

