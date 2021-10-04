Fears Queensland Tourism Will Be left Behind When Australia Opens Up

Our tourism leaders have raised concerns that Queensland risks being left behind once state and international borders reopen.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement that international travel would return in Sydney from mid-November for fully vaccinated residents.

Other states across the country will be restarting international flights once they also hit the 80 percent fully vaccinated threshold and have a seven-day quarantine plan rolled out.

Queensland has yet to commit to opening borders at the 80 percent milestone.

Daniel Gschwind CEO of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council is calling on the government to commit to a vaccination target that Queenslanders can work toward.

“We need a plan that gives us hope and confidence that we will come out of isolation.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzk said she wasn’t concerned that the State would be left behind, and said vaccination was the way forward.

The Premier said a trial was being done in NSW, and they would put a plan in place for Queensland depending on the outcome of the NSW trial.

