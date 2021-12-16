Fears Of Further Exposure Sites At SA Aged-Care Facilities

More than a dozen exposure sites have been added to SA Health's exposure site list, with fears of further spread after 25 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

The total number of aged-care facilities with potential COVID exposure has risen to 22 overnight.

SA Health maintain that testing measures have been deployed after a vaccinated doctor and physio visited several sites while infectious.

On Wednesday, the reported 25 new cases was the highest number identified in a single day since April 2020.

Premier Steven Marshall says the case surge will continue after the state reopened its border three weeks ago.

Thirteen of Wednesday's cases were reportedly acquired in the state are known contacts of an existing case.

It comes after revelations several sites are being reported more than a week after being potentially exposed.

Meanwhile, reports Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has been identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case just hours away from the second test starting in Adelaide.

