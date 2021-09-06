Fears Gold Coast Airport Could Come To A Standstill Over Christmas

The Australian Government last month announced support packages for the aviation industry but snubbed hundreds of ground operation workers.

The industry is fearing a mass exodus of ground operation workers that aren’t eligible for the $750 weekly payment.

The industry is warning that without these crucial workers, flights will have to be grounded.

Australian Aviation Ground Handling Industry Alliance Chair Glenn Rutherford said that the industry desperately needs funding extended to all aviation workers.

“It will inevitably mean a large proportion of our workforce will pursue other more financially secure work in the weeks ahead, after almost 18 months of diminished or no work. It will then take at least six months to recruit more workers when state borders reopen, train them up to government standards, and have them accredited by the government.”

The Gold Coast Airport was one of the State’s busiest Airports pre Covid, boasting a daily average of 445 international and domestic weekly flights.

That average has dropped to 30 weekly flights, with fears that might fall to zero.

