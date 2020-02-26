Fears Diet Coke Might Disappear From Shelves Due To Coronavirus
The horror!
News.com.au
It might be time to break your Diet Coke habit.
Coca-Cola says coronavirus has disrupted its supply chain, and artificial sweeteners from China could be in shorter supply if the outbreak continues to spread.
Diet Coke and Coke No Sugar could become a thing of the past as coronavirus disrupts Coca Cola's supply chain. Production and exports have been delayed for the company's sugar-free drinks as the artificial sweeteners come China.
