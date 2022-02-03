Father/Daughter Duo Become The World's First 'The Voice Generations' Champions

After a sensational season and an intense Grand Finale, father/daughter duo Caitlin & Tim have been crowned the world’s first The Voice Generations champions!

The pair won over the hearts of audiences from their Blind Audition, with their rendition of ‘Shallow’ (from A Star Is Born) landing them a spot on Team Rita.

Find out what Hughesy, Ed and Erin found out about Rita Ora:

Besting some of the finest talent to ever grace the hit series, Caitlin & Tim ended up facing the other Grand Final duos, Ty & Eddie (The Wenas) and Kelsi & Jess, who stunned with their incredible performances of Maneskin’s ‘Beggin’ and Katy Perry’s ‘Daisies’, respectively.

Ultimately, it was a rendition of Sia’s ‘Alive’ which nabbed Caitlin & Tim the gold and the admiration of their coach, Rita Ora.

Catch the winning performance:

“Every time I’ve been with you both, you’ve seen me break into tears. It is genuine happiness at seeing how far you’ve both come and how much you love your daughter, and how much she loves her dad,” the Your Song vocalist commented.

“Thank you so much for being here.”

While we’re sad the season’s over, we couldn’t be more stoked for the winning pair.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: