Fatal Truck Rollover In Brisbane's North Adds To Alarming Toll

A man has tragically passed away after a single truck rollover north of Brisbane at Bald Hills overnight.

Nearing midnight, the truckie lost control of his vehicle when travelling southbound on Gympie Arterial Road.

The 49-year-old driver from Mansfield rolled towards the northbound lanes. He was declared dead at the scene.

Elsewhere, a motorbike rider was killed following an incident in Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the 30-year-old collided with a car at the intersection of Denison and Derby streets around 1pm.

Tragically, it's the fifth life lost on Capricornia roads in the past 48 hours.

Paramedics attempted first aid, but the motorcyclist died at the scene. A 43-year-old driver of the car and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries.

The RACQ revealed that intersection on Denison and Derby is the fourth most dangerous on Queensland's roads.

Last week, Queensland Government released a road crash report which details 32 fatalities so far this year.

In comparison, the number has already surpassed the same report (up to February 13) from each of the previous five years.

