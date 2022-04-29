Fatal Head-On Collision Closes Stuart Highway At McDouall Peak

An elderly Adelaide man has died in a horrific crash in the state's Far North on Thursday night.

Police were called to the Stuart Highway about 60km south of Coober Pedy just after 8pm on Thursday, after reports of a collision between a truck and a van towing a trailer.

The driver of the van, an 80-year-old man from Brooklyn Park tragically died at the scene, while the 46-year-old truck driver from Gawler South was not injured, but taken to the local hospital as a precaution

The Stuart Highway is closed in both directions as chemicals are leaking from the trailer.

Road closures are expected to be in place for most of today as HAZMAT officers assess the chemicals and examine the scene.

The man’s death marks the state's 26th road fatality, compared to 38 at the same time last year.

