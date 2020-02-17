Fatal crash at Tatura

Monday, 17 February 2020 20:09

Victoria Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Tatura Monday night.

Officers have been told a car was travelling along Craven Road about 7pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car left the road, hit a tree and flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the car, a yet to be identified woman, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, with further information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Provisional Lives Lost:

2020: 39

2019: 42