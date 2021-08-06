Fatal Car Crash In Basalt Still Under Investigation

An 85 year old man has been killed in a single vehicle crash in the rural Charters Towers town of Basalt.

The Greenvale man was believed to have left Hervey Range Road around 1:00pm on Thursday, August 5.

Fatal Car Crash On Hervey Road:

Police and emergency services were called to the intersection of Gregory Development Road and Hervey Range Road.

Unfortunately, the car had crashed into a tree and the driver was reported as deceased at the scene.

A 72 year old female was found in the passenger seat with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Townsville Hospital via aircraft.

The scene is still being investigated by The Forensic Crash Unit. Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.

