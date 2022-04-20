Fashion Retailer Revolve Apologises For Their Chaotic Coachella Event Influencers Are Calling 'Fyre 2.0'

Revolve Festival was the exclusive invite-only festival attached to Coachella, but it ended up being less than ideal for a number of invitees!

Global online retailer Revolve has come out and apologised after a bunch of influencers slammed the brand for being left "stranded in the dirt" with no water for hours while waiting for a shuttle buses to transport them to the festival.

Finally, the brand has issued an apology for those who were left stranded, and we got our hands on it for you!

Hear the stories and what Revolve had to say in response here:

