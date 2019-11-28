Farmer Wants A Wife: You Can Apply To Date The Farmer Of Your Choice

If you've always dreamed of swapping your city lifestyle for a slower pace of life, then you are in luck because Farmer Wants A Wife is back for 2020!

Casting has been open for a few weeks, but they've stepped things up and single ladies can now apply to date the farmer of their choice.

You can choose from 28 year old Farmer Alex who lives in Cunnamulla in Queensland, 27 year old Farmer Jack from Harrow in Victoria or 42 year old Farmer Neil from Crookwell in New South Wales. 

Apply at farmerwantsawife.com.au

