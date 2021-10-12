'Farmer Wants A Wife' Is On The Hunt For Its First Ever FEMALE Farmers!

Absolutely HUGE!

The Hit Network has received an internal email from Channel Seven about a casting call for Farmer Wants A Wife, and it's revealed some juicy new details about the upcoming season...

The email tells us that, for the first time ever, the show is seeking female farmers!

Entertainment News Team

12 October 2021

Entertainment News Team

