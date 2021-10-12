'Farmer Wants A Wife' Is On The Hunt For Its First Ever FEMALE Farmers!
Absolutely HUGE!
via Unsplash
The Hit Network has received an internal email from Channel Seven about a casting call for Farmer Wants A Wife, and it's revealed some juicy new details about the upcoming season...
The email tells us that, for the first time ever, the show is seeking female farmers!
Catch all the details:
