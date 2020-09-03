Farmer Wants A Wife Have Casted The Farmers For 2021! Have A Perv Here

Farmer Wants A Wife aren't waiting for ANYONE! They've already casted the next lot of farmers looking for love in 2021.

I know we just got out of a whirlwind season, but love doesn't wait for anyone, right?!

So, who are the new farmers looking for a lovely lady to spend the rest of their (farm) life with? We have ALL the details! Plus, applications are open now, so if you see someone you like, get on that ASAP!

FARMER MATT, 26 (VIC)

About Matt? He's an easy-going farmer who loves a bit of banter, he's very sociable and a good communicator. Wise beyond his years with a solid work ethic and incredibly driven. Loves a good challenge and the sense of achievement that comes with accomplishment yet, can use his failures for future growth.

What type of woman is he looking for? Matt is looking for a woman who is a good communicator and is willing to give farm life a go. She would have a great personality, loves a laugh and is family orientated.

FARMER SAM, 24 (NSW)

About Sam? He's a fun, loving person with a heart of gold and a great sense of humour. He's an adventurous soul and is looking for someone to go on adventures with.

What type of woman is he looking for? He's looking for a fun, loving, caring, intelligent lady with a great sense of humour and who loves the great outdoors and is family orientated.

FARMER WILL, 39 (VIC)

About Will? He's honest and energetic, loves a party, but also very much enjoys his downtime. He prefers to be outside than indoors, He love almost all animals, He's just a pretty normal down to earth bloke really!

What type of woman is he looking for? An honest, independent, light hearted, fit, and healthy woman.

FARMER PETE, 29 (QLD)

About Pete? He's outgoing, friendly, straight up and he's am not afraid to get in and have a go. He loves building and making things.

What type of woman is he looking for? One with a bit of get up and go but can relax after work and have a bit of quality time.

FARMER ROB, 40 (NSW)

About Rob? He's am an easy-going country bloke who is very happy with his life, He's highly driven, loves his work and loves to make the most of life.

What type of woman is he looking for? He's looking for a woman who is open to meeting the love of her life and live happily ever after on the farm. He hopes she is a happy woman who is optimistic about the future, hardworking, confident, adventurous and loving.

Like what you see? Learn more about the farmers and apply at farmerwantsawife.com.au/

