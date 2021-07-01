Far North Tourism Takes $6M-A-Day Hit From Cancellations

The Far North Queensland tourism industry suffered a $6 million a day hit from cancellations due to the lockdowns enforced across the country.

Strict stay-at-home orders in New South Wales, the Northern Territory, South Australia and parts of Queensland virtually crippled the local tourism industry.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland Chief, Mark Olsen, pleaded with locals to give support where they can.

“It’s emotionally draining, it’s economically draining, what we really need is a boost of confidence. We hope that over the next few days, not only can we contain the virus so we don’t see more spread, but we also hope to see some support from the government to get behind the tourism industry.”

According to a report by Skyscanner, released at the tail-end of April, Cairns had become the most popular city for Australian holidaymakers to visit.

With Bali and Phuket off the cards and domestic tourism booming, the city had been on-track to remain as the top destination for travellers throughout the second half of 2021.

