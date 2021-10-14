Far North School Hosts Nation's First Moderna Program

Far North Queensland's COVID vaccination rollout has made it to our local schools - St Monica's College is the first in the country to begin a pharmacist jab program.

To help push the state towards the milestone target, the college will offer students the Moderna vaccine via a pop-up clinic.

Senior students at St Monica’s College in the Cairns CBD rolled up their sleeves on Wednesday, becoming the first in the nation to take part in a new school-based program.

Pharmacy Guild President Trent Twomey says the target has been set.

"We will ensure that all children before the end of term 4 will be fully vaccinated."

“As you know, you have to get two vaccinations 28 days apart … and in Term 4 we have our seniors graduating a little earlier than everyone else so it's really important that we get started this week so we can make sure that before those Year 12's graduate and go off into the big wide world they’ve had both of their vaccinations.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the first million doses of Moderna are being rolled out in Australia this month. A further three million doses would be supplied each month through November and December.