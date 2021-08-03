Far North Region Remain On High Alert As Vaccine Rollout Continues

Queensland's Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young has warned the far north community to not to complacent amid a surge in case numbers across the south east. The cluster within the south-eastern parts of the state grew to 15 new cases overnight, with 11 local government areas entering lockdown. The lockdown is expected to extend until at least Sunday, as state leaders seek to contain the spread.

“The delta variant...It really and truly spreads so rapidly,” Young said.

“With the co-operation of every single Queenslander, we will get through it." - CHO, Jeannette Young

“I need every single person in Queensland, no matter where you are, to immediately come forward and get tested if you have any symptoms.”

The far north community has been on high alert since a 20-year-old Mareeba student tested positive on July 20, authorities are urging anyone eligible to go and get vaccinated.

Pfizer vaccines have been admitted to various clinics around Queensland, while 150,000 AstraZeneca vaccines will be rolled from Canberra out amid the outbreak.

"Thank you to the Commonwealth of that call and offer ... We'll take it," said Health Minister Yvette D'ath.

Several local leaders and mayors have urged all residents to bind together to avoid FNQ entering a harsh lockdown.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS ENTERING LOCKDOWN

City of Brisbane

Moreton Bay Regional Council

City of Gold Coast

City of Ipswich

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Logan City

Noosa Shire Council

Redland City

Scenic Rim Regional Council

Somerset Regional Council

Sunshine Coast Regional Council

