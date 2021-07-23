Far North QLD Man Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Puppy Found Chained & Bloodied

A man's facing animal cruelty charges after a Kelpie puppy was allegedly found chained to a tree, with blood coming from its nose.

Senior Constable Matt Cornish says officers made the grim discovery in the backyard of an Atherton home on Tuesday after receiving several complaints from neighbours.

"If you witness animal cruelty, contact police immediately, or you can put a complaint in to the RSPCA. And let's get the animals off these people," he said.

Victor, the Kelpie puppy, was found in a Janda Street backyard on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old will appear at Atherton Magistrates Court next month.

