Far North Man To Face Court After Graffiti & Damage Incidents

A Far North man will face Cairns Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested and charged in connection with a string of graffiti and wilful damage incidents along Mulgrave Road.

The 55-year-old is accused of damaging cars and businesses with spray paint, hammers, super glue and rocks over the past year.

Senior Constable Matt Cornish says the man is facing further, peculiar, charges.

"Spray painting of a horse at the Earlville Pony Club, and on March 1 it will be alleged the man captured a large lace monitor lizard before painting it red and tying it to the front gate of the Mulgrave Road Car Sales business," Constable Cornish said.

The lizard was safely removed, treated and returned to the wild after the RSPCA was called.

Police are urging anyone who lives or works within the vicinity of Mulgrave Rd between Earlville and Bungalow who has had their property damaged or graffitied to contact Policelink on 131 444.

