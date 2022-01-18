Far North Beaches Closed After Deadly Jellyfish Sting Swimmers

Half a dozen popular Far North beaches have been closed after six people are treated at Cairns Hospital for potentially deadly Irukandji jellyfish stings.

Surf Life Saving Queensland have closed Ellis Beach, Palm Cove, Kewarra Beach, Clifton Beach, Mission Beach and Etty Bay after reports of stingers in the area.

SLSQ North Queensland lifeguard supervisor Jay March told the Cairns Post that reports of Irukandji sightings have been coming in from lifeguards at several beaches.

“We have had six sting incidents in the last 48 hours, and most were from people swimming outside the nets or at closed beaches,” he said.

“Today lifeguards at Palm Cove have found three stingers and one was found at Trinity Beach.”

Mr March urged people, particularly visitor to the region to be vigilant and check the North Queensland Life Saving and Cairns Regional Council websites for more information.

Irukandji jellyfish stings may take anywhere from five to 45 minutes after the initial sting before symptoms appear.

Symptoms include severe backache or headache, shooting pains in muscles, chest and abdomen, nausea, anxiety, restlessness, vomiting and breathing difficulties.

Queensland Ambulance recommends carefully removing the casualty from the water, avoiding rubbing the sting area, douse the sting area with vinegar for at least 30 seconds – and if vinegar is not available, carefully remove tentacles off skin and rinse well with seawater.

Call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance immediately and regularly monitor and record the casualty’s pulse, breathing and consciousness level, and begin resuscitation if necessary.

For further information on the Irukandju jellyfish, visit www.marinestingers.com.au

