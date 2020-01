Q: Do you have to pay to come along to Skyfire?

A: No, Skyfire Eats is a free event for all to come and enjoy.

Q: What should I bring to Skyfire?

A: Depending on the time you arrive we recommend the following items: sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, water, chair/picnic blanket, a water bottle.

Q: Are their toilets in the area?

A: There will be a range of public toilets around Lake Burley Griffin. We recommend you view the map to find out further information.